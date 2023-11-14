Trevon Diggs wants brother Stefon to move on from Buffalo after Bills' loss: '14 gotta get up outta there'

The Buffalo Bills dropping to 5-5 on the season after their loss to the Denver Broncos on "Monday Night Football" ticked off more than Bills fans. Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs took to X, formerly Twitter, to opine that his brother, Bills wide receiver Stefon, needs to go elsewhere.

Man 14 Gotta get up outta there 😫😭 — SEVEN (@TrevonDiggs) November 14, 2023

Stefon Diggs had five targets and three catches for 34 receiving yards during the 24-22 loss to the Broncos. After starting the season with 100-plus receiving yards in five out of Buffalo's first six games, he has now been held to under 100 yards receiving in each of the Bills' last four games — which the team has a 1-3 record.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who threw two interceptions Monday night, was a target of a follow up Trevon Diggs post Tuesday morning.

Let’s not forget, he didn’t start going off till bro got there. — SEVEN (@TrevonDiggs) November 14, 2023

"Bro" in this case is Allen, and the numbers do hold up. Stefon Diggs was traded to the Bills in 2020. In Allen's first two NFL seasons before Diggs arrived, he averaged 183 passing yards per game and his highest season total was 3,089 passing yards.

Diggs had two 1,000-plus yard receiving seasons in his final two years with the Minnesota Vikings. Once he paired up with Allen in Buffalo, the two helped one another. From 2020 to 2022, Allen had three straight 4,200-plus passing yard seasons, while Diggs averaged nearly 1,400 receiving yards per season over that stretch.

Stefon Diggs' future in Buffalo has been a question mark for some time. He missed the start of mandatory minicamp over the summer and cited "family issues" for his absence. That led to speculation a heated exchange during a playoff game last season was causing a rift between quarterback and wide receiver. But that all seemed over with once the regular season started and the two have backed one another up during tough moments.

This isn't the first time Trevon Diggs has tried to get his brother moved elsewhere. In February, Trevon appeared on the Blogging the Boys podcast and called on Cowboys fans to manifest a trade so that he could be reunited with Stefon in Dallas.

"We need Cowboys Nation to go and help and tweet to get bro here," Trevon Diggs said. "We need everyone to know. We need to put it on notice that we need to get bro to Dallas."

Trevon followed that up by posting an edited image on Instagram of Stefon in a Cowboys uniform. Stefon played coy when asked about it and was not giving up too much, especially when this all happened less than a year after he signed a big contract extension with the Bills.

The Bills are currently outside the AFC playoff picture and face a tough upcoming schedule with games against the Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs, and Cowboys over the next month. They will need Allen and Diggs to step up and deliver together if they're to have any shot at making the postseason for a fifth straight year.