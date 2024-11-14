Troy Deeney reveals all: his time as a pundit, coaching stint with Forest Green & iconic goal vs. Leicester

Subscribe to The Cooligans

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros welcome on Watford legend Troy Deeney to discuss all things soccer on this episode of The Cooligans.

Christian and Alexis chat his time as a pundit in the U.K. and America. Troy also reveals all the details of his messy coaching stint with Forest Green.

Later, Christian and Alexis break down Troy’s iconic goal against Leicester City. Troy also answers some questions from our Patreon members.

(1:56) - Troy’s time dealing with and working in the media

(18:54) - Troy reveals the details of his coaching stint with Forest Green

(40:02) - Reliving Troy’s iconic goal vs. Leicester City

(49:50) - Troy names the toughest defenders he’s ever faced

(55:25) - Responding to questions from Patreon members

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts