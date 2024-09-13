Tua suffers another concussion, Week 1 QB Room & stock up on Baker Mayfield | Inside Coverage

Subscribe to Inside Coverage

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

Jori Epstein and Charles Robinson take us into the ‘QB Room” for Week 1. But first, the two discuss Tua Tagovailoa, who walked off the field vs. the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night after suffering another concussion. If Tua can play again, when might he? And, if so, should he?

Next, the duo takes a look at whose QB stock rose and whose crashed onto the stock market floor after their Week 1 performances.

Finally, Jori and Charles wrap up some QB odds & ends such as if Caleb Williams can show up for the Chicago Bears against the Texans and if Justin Fields ought to start again for the Steelers in Week 2.

Inside Coverage would be nothing without the impact of our beloved Terez Paylor, who was a pillar of Yahoo Sports' NFL editorial and podcast coverage. We will continue to produce this NFL podcast in his honor, and hope that you can support Terez Paylor's legacy in one of three ways:

• Buy an "All-Juice Team" hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University.

• Donate directly to the PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in memory of Terez Paylor

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under "Tribute," please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under "Designation," click on "Other" and write in "Terez A. Paylor Scholarship."

(2:35) Tua Tagovailoa suffers concussion in game vs. Bills

(31:10) Bills improved offense in Week 2

(34:15) QB Room Week 1

(44:44) QB stock up, stock down

(53:00) QB Room odds & ends

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts