Two Eagles crash into each other on kickoff return, leading to a blooper of a fumble

It wasn't exactly the Butt Fumble on Thanksgiving, but whatever happened to the Philadelphia Eagles kickoff return team on Christmas might need a nickname too.

The New York Giants got a heck of a gift to start the second half on Monday. Boston Scott, who has tortured the Giants through the years with an inordinate amount of touchdowns against them, was returning the second half kickoff. He might have been ready to get hit hard, but probably not by his own teammate.

Eagles receiver Olamide Zaccheaus came out of nowhere and blasted Scott, knocking the ball loose. It might have been the hardest hit of the game, and it came with Zaccheaus rocking his teammate.

Zaccheaus came out of nowhere and hit Scott, but he was blown back by Isaiah Simmons of the Giants and couldn't stop his momentum. Scott couldn't have been expecting to get blown up by an Eagles teammate and dropped the ball. The Giants scored a touchdown shortly after to cut Philadelphia's lead to 20-10.

The Eagles had been playing a pretty clean game up to that point and had a big lead at halftime. One unfortunate blooper and the Giants were suddenly back in it.