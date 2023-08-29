Two fans run onto Coors Field, grab Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr.

Two fans ran onto the Coors Field outfield and grabbed Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. during Monday night's game against the Colorado Rockies.

Acuña appeared to come away from the incident without injury and remained in the game. The fans were pulled off of Acuña by security and escorted from the game.

Video from the outfield stands shows a fan approach Acuña in the seventh inning and put his arm around his waist and apparently try to take a selfie. A security guard sprinted toward the scene and attempted to pull the fan off off Acuña. A second security guard reached for the fan's legs as the fan kept his arms around Acuña's body.

As a third security guard approached the scene, another fan sprinted in from right field. Two security guards immediately tackled him as he reached Acuña and two other pulled the first fan off Acuña. Acuña fell to his back, then got up, apparently unscathed.

Two guards escorted one of the fans off the field while three others carried the other off literally kicking and screaming.

Another angle from the infield stands shows the second fan sprinting from right field to join the fracas.

Unreal scene here at Coors Field.



It was a blur, but it appears that three fans ran onto the field to attack Atlanta’s Ronald Acuña Jr. between innings.



You can see Acuña Jr. get off the ground after the second attacker comes into frame. pic.twitter.com/FEnWVxnTR3 — Patrick Lyons (@PatrickDLyons) August 29, 2023

Chants of "MVP" rained down from the Rockies crowd in support of Acuña, a top NL MVP contender.

The night was an otherwise outstanding one for Acuña, who hit his 29th home run and recorded his NL-best 60th stolen base as the Braves recorded a 14-4 win. He finished the night 4 for 5 at the plate with 1 home run, 1 stolen base, 1 walk, 3 runs scored and 5 RBI.

He hit a three-run double in the ninth inning after the run-in with fans. He appears to be just fine.