UFC 289: Amanda Nunes vs. Irene Aldana, Oliveira-Dariush live updates, highlights, odds, how to watch

The UFC returns to Vancouver on Saturday for the first time since 2019 with a GOAT in the main event as the illustrious Amanda Nunes headlines UFC 289 inside Rogers Arena.

Nunes, widely regarded as the greatest women's fighter of all time, defends her bantamweight title against Irene Aldana. After reclaiming the belt last summer and avenging a submission loss to Julianna Peña, Nunes looks to secure her first bantamweight title defense since a unanimous decision win over Germaine de Randamie in November of 2019. Though the shocking upset to Peña remains fresh in fans' minds, Nunes' dominance and past victories over legends like Ronda Rousey and Cris "Cyborg" Justino speak volumes.

With an impressive MMA record of 22-5 and 17 finishes, Nunes always showcases her formidable skills. Saturday should be no different against the up and coming Aldana. Nunes, at -325, is a solid favorite over Aldana, who is +255 at BetMGM.

Saturday's UFC 289 also includes the highly anticipated bout between Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush. The lightweight showdown is undoubtedly the most interesting and potentially thrilling fight of the evening.

Oliveira, the former UFC lightweight champion, aims to bounce back from his title loss to Islam Makhachev last October. With exceptional grappling and elite striking, Oliveira's presence in the Octagon guarantees an electrifying clash.

Dariush, equally adept in grappling, has refined his striking abilities, propelling him into a legitimate title contender. The collision between these top lightweights in Saturday's co-main event should ignite Rogers Arena and ultimately decide who deserves the next title shot.

Oliveira's fights rarely reach the judges' scorecards, epitomizing his relentless pursuit of finishes. With a record of 33 wins, 30 have been decisively concluded inside the distance. Of these victories, 21 were sealed by submission and nine via KO, leaving a mere three settled by decision. His losses, however showcase a mix of knockout defeats, submission setbacks and just one decision loss.

Dariush, too, has a penchant for finishing fights, albeit not as frequently as Oliveira. His professional record of 22-4-1 includes 13 finishes, including eight submissions and five KOs. He has been knocked out three times and submitted once.

UFC 289 live tracker

UFC 289 main card, odds (Start time 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+ PPV)

(All odds via BetMGM.)

• Women's bantamweight championship: Amanda Nunes (-325) vs. Irene Aldana (+255)• Lightweight: Charles Oliveira (+120) vs. Beneil Dariush (-145)• Welterweight: Mike Malott (-210) vs. Adam Fugitt (+170)• Lightweight: Dan Ige (-250) vs. Nate Landwehr (+200)• Middleweight: Marc-Andre Barriault (-145) vs. Eryk Anders (+120)

UFC 289 prelims, odds (Start time 8 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+)

• Middleweight: Nassourdine Imavov (-170) vs. Chris Curtis (+140)• Women's flyweight: Miranda Maverick (-250) vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius (+200)• Bantamweight: Aiemann Zahabi (EV) vs. Aoriqileng (-120)• Featherweight: Kyle Nelson (+210) vs. Blake Bilder (-260)

UFC 289 early prelims, odds (Start time 7 p.m. ET, ESPN+/UFC Fight Pass)

• Flyweight: David Dvorak (-275) vs. Steve Erceg (+225)• Women's strawweight: Diana Belbita (-130) vs. Maria Oliveira (+110)