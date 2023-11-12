UFC 295 undercard roundup: Borshchev, Sadykhov fight to wild draw; Rebecki quickly submits Roberts

NEW YORK — Someone once said a tie is like kissing your sister, but that person probably didn't watch the lightweight bout between Nazim Sadykhov and Viacheslav Borschev on the preliminary card of UFC 295 on Saturday here at Madison Square Garden. The two fought to a majority draw that had the crowd roaring with delight throughout.

It was a back-and-forth duel for three grueling rounds, but it was the final two minutes or so of the middle round that will leave people talking about this fight.

Both fighters had taken, and delivered plenty of punishment in an MMA bout that was up, down and all over the Octagon. Sadykhov caught Borschev with a left kick to the head that sent Borschev down with a thud. Sadykhov dove on top of him and was delivering vicious shots from the top, but Borschev managed to survive it.

The crowd roared at the top of its lungs when the round ended and Borschev, his face red from exertion and red after being covered in blood, got up to walk to his corner. Unbelievably, Borschev took the third round.

Judge Bryan Miner scored the second 10-9 for Sadykhov, while Chris Lee and Derek Cleary each had it 10-8. That was the difference in the fight going for Borschev and instead being a draw.

Rebecki wins 15th in a row, submits Roberts with armbar in the first

It was difficult for both Mateusz Rebecki and Roosevelt Roberts to match the act they followed since they hit the Octagon immediately after the heart-stopping draw between Borschev and Sadykhov.

Rebecki, though, came out more than pleased with himself after submitting Roberts with a slick armbar at 3:08 of the first.

"I'm so happy because I just won in the world's most famous sports arena," said Rebecki, who won for the 15th time in a row and is looking like he'll be a serious player at 155 pounds.

Rebecki got Roberts' back, but Roberts was defending hard. Rebecki transitioned from the back to the armbar and Roberts verbally submitted.

Jared Gordon roars back to stop Mark Madsen

Jared Gordon wasn't doing much of anything other than eating hard uppercuts and knees from Mark O. Madsen in the first round of their lightweight bout. Madsen had Gordon in a collar tie and delivered three hard knees that left Gordon wincing.

But as the fight progressed, Gordon began to let his strikes go. He forced Madsen back against the cage with an uppercut. He then turned on the heat and then turned the pressure up. He caught Madsen with a vicious standing elbow and then a right hand that sent the three-time Olympic wrestler down hard.

Gordon wasted no time finishing him on the ground, and referee Marc Godard stopped it at 4:42 of the first.

Gordon snapped a 1-2 skid that also included a no-contest. He's now 20-6.

Jamall Emmers kicks off show with a bang

Jamall Emmers missed weight by a pound for his featherweight fight with Dennis Buzukja and that cost him 20 percent of his purse. But he went out and put on a show that got the crowd excited when he finished Buzukja in just 49 seconds.

Emmers landed a straight right hand down the pipe that dropped Buzukja onto his back. Emmers quickly followed him to the mat and after a few hammer fists, referee Keith Peterson dove in to stop it.

WHAT A WAY TO GET US STARTED 🤯@PrettyBoyEmmers gets the finish just 48 seconds into round one! #UFC295 pic.twitter.com/DuQVxHnuNo — UFC (@ufc) November 11, 2023

Emmers came in having lost his last bout and two of his last three, and was clearly relieved by his performance. It was arguably his best in the UFC.

"I just put that into my game recently, just having my feet set," Emmers said. "I'm controlling the distance, right, and that's what happened. That's the outcome."