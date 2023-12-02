UFC Austin: Beneil Dariush vs. Arman Tsarukyan, Turner vs. Green lead stacked Fight Night card

A UFC Fight Night will take its best form in recent memory Saturday at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, as the UFC offers a stacked card for a strong finish to the year.

The highly anticipated main event pits leading lightweights Beneil Dariush and Arman Tsarukyan against each other. Dariush, nearing the 10th anniversary of his UFC debut, is looking to rebound from his loss to Charles Oliveira in June. He had won eight consecutive bouts before the defeat and enters this fight ranked fourth in the division. Tsarukyan, No. 8, stands to gain the most from a potential win.

The co-main event offers another opportunity to watch lightweights go head-to-head. No. 12 Jalin Turner will defend his position against No. 13 Bobby Green. Green won his last two fights by submitting Tony Ferguson and knocking out Grant Dawson. He hasn't been submitted himself in a pro fight since 2009. Turner on the other hand, is coming off back-to-back split decision losses to Mateusz Gamrot and Dan Hooker.

Former flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo is on the card as well, scheduled to fight veteran Rob Font at bantamweight. More seasoned fighters will clash, as Sean Brady faces Kelvin Gastelum at welterweight.

Former women's bantamweight champion Miesha Tate headlines the prelims. She and Julia Avila will battle at 135 pounds as Tate looks for a win in her comeback. After a long hiatus, Tate returned at 125 initially, but will be in a better position at bantamweight after not having to make such a drastic weight cut.

UFC Austin: Beneil Dariush vs. Arman Tsarukyan

Saturday, Dec. 2, 20023 - Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Main card (Start time 7 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+)• Lightweight: Beneil Dariush (+240) vs. Arman Tsarukyan (-300)• Lightweight: Jalin Turner (-200) vs. Bobby Green (+165)• Bantamweight: Rob Font (-145) vs. Deiveson Figueiredo (+120)• Welterweight: Sean Brady (-120) vs. Kelvin Gastelum (EV)• Lightweight: Clay Guida (+270) vs. Joaquim Silva (-340)• Middleweight: Punahele Soriano (-300) vs. Dustin Stoltzfus (+240)

Prelims (Live now on ESPN+)• Women's bantamweight: Miesha Tate (+120) vs. Julia Avila (-145)• Middleweight: Zachary Reese (-235) vs. Cody Brundage (+195)• Lightweight: Drakkar Klose (-125) vs. Joe Solecki (+105)• Featherweight: Steve Garcia (+200) vs. Melquizael Costa (-250)• Light heavyweight: Rodolfo Bellato (-400) vs. Ihor Potieria (+310)• Middleweight: Wellington Turman (-200) vs. Jared Gooden (+165)• Women's flyweight: Veronica Hardy (+155) vs. Jamey-Lyn Horth (-185)