National

Unranked Syracuse hands No. 7 North Carolina its 3rd loss in 5 games

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports

NCAA Basketball: North Carolina at Syracuse Feb 13, 2024; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Elliot Cadeau (2) shoots the ball as Syracuse Orange guard JJ Starling (2) defends during the first half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports (Rich Barnes/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports

Syracuse caught fire from the field on Tuesday to stun 7th-ranked North Carolina, 86-79.

The win for the Orange was their first over a top-10 team since beating Zion Williamson's Duke team in 2019. The loss for North Carolina was the third in five games as its tumbled from a likely No. 1 seed to potentially falling out of the top 10 in the polls.

When it was over, Syracuse fans stormed the JMA Dome court.

Tuesday's upset in Syracuse was a rematch of a game the Tar Heels won, 103-67 in Chapel Hill on Jan. 13. This time it was the Orange offense that controlled the game in a sizzling performance against one of the nation's best defenses.

Syracuse shot 62.5% from the field against the Tar Heels, including an 8-of-17 (47.1%) effort from 3-point distance. Carolina entered the game ranked No. 6 in the country in KenPom's adjusted defensive efficiency and is one of the best teams defending the perimeter in the ACC.

Syracuse won with a six-man rotation as five players shot 50% or better from the field. Four starters scored in double figures.

Syracuse put the pressure on early, jumping out to a 21-11 first-half lead. North Carolina rallied to tie the game at 42-42 halftime, then recovered from a 52-43 second-half deficit to take a 65-64 lead late in the game. But Syracuse outscored UNC 22-14 from there to secure the upset victory.

Most Read