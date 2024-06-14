U.S. Open: Francesco Molinari sinks incredible hole-in-one on final hole to get inside the cut line at Pinehurst

Francesco Molinari picked the absolute perfect time for his hole-in-one.

Molinari walked up to No. 9 at Pinehurst No. 2 on Friday afternoon sitting at 7-over for the week, two shots outside of the projected cutline at the U.S. Open. His week, as he started on the back nine, was just about done.

Then, of course, Molinari played the final hole in the best way possible. He carded an ace.

💥 ACE ON THE LAST TO GET INSIDE THE PROJECTED CUT! 💥@F_Molinari with the ultimate do or die moment! pic.twitter.com/XoqmvaDNpi — U.S. Open (@usopengolf) June 14, 2024

Morlinari couldn’t believe it, either. He was left stunned on the tee box as everyone in his group realized what had happened.

The ace was the second of the day on the hole, too. Sepp Straka pulled out a similar shot in the early wave.

Thanks to the hole-in-one, Molinari carded a 2-over 72 on Friday. That pushed him to 5-over on the week, which was good enough to make the cut as he entered the clubhouse. Though he’s well out of contention — the leaders were more than 10 shots ahead of Molinari at the time his shot fell — the shot will undoubtedly go down as one of the best of his career.

This post will be updated with more information shortly.