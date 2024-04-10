USC's Isaiah Collier says he's entering 2024 NBA Draft after one year in college

USC point guard Isaiah Collier told ESPN on Wednesday that he is leaving college and declaring for the 2024 NFL Draft.

Collier, a 19-year-old freshman who stands 6'5, has spent one year in college.

USC Trojans freshman point guard Isaiah Collier will enter the 2024 NBA Draft, he told ESPN on Wednesday. Collier -- ranked as the tenth best available player in ESPN’s list of Top 100 prospects --- will be represented by agent BJ Armstrong of Wasserman. pic.twitter.com/K1GnKllcrz — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 10, 2024

It's not a major surprise that Collier is entering the draft. The five-star recruit was the No. 1 prospect in the country out of high school, and was likely to be a one-and-done. Those chances rose even further when USC brought in Eric Musselman as head coach to replace Andy Enfield, who left USC for SMU at the beginning of April.

Collier had a good season at USC despite missing some time. He averaged 16.3 points, 4.3 assists and 1.5 steals per game for the Trojans this year, shooting 49 percent overall and 33.8 percent from beyond the arc. He was forced to sit out January with a fractured hand.

USC, however, did not have the year everyone expected them to have. They were ranked before the season began, but things changed drastically once they started actually playing. USC sunk lower and lower as they failed to make good on their preseason promise. They finished 15-18 overall (8-12 in conference) and missed the NCAA tournament.

Despite that, Collier's draft stock remains relatively high. Here's what ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski had to say about him.

When Collier's at his best, his combination of size, changing speeds, live-dribble passing and bully-ball finishing give him a semblance of star power that few prospects in this draft can duplicate.

The 2024 NBA Draft will take place June 26 and 27, the first time the proceedings have been spread over two nights instead of just one.