USWNT vs. Wales: Updates, highlights, how to watch final friendly ahead of 2023 Women's World Cup

One day after Megan Rapinoe announced that the 2023 Women's World Cup will be her last, the U.S. women's national team will play in their final tune-up match Sunday ahead of the tournament which begins July 20 in Australia and New Zealand. And when Rapinoe takes the field at PayPal Park in San Jose, California, it'll be the 200th cap for the two-time World Cup champion and 2019 Golden Boot and Golden Ball award winner.

Wales failed to qualify for the World Cup, but is rated 31st in FIFA's world rankings. The match against the U.S. will be the first time the two countries have played against one another.

And though not much is at stake in Sunday's friendly, it'll be one last chance for head coach Vlatko Andonovski to see his team in action as he fine tunes his strategy before the real work begins July 21 against Vietnam.

Follow the U.S. women's national team's final tune-up match ahead of the 2023 Women's World Cup with our live tracker below.

How to watch USWNT vs. Wales

What: U.S. women's national team's final tuneup match before 2023 Women's World CupWhere: San Jose, California, PayPal ParkTV: TNT, Telemundo, Universo and Peacock

USWNT roster

Goalkeepers (3):Alyssa Naeher, Casey Murphy, Aubrey KingsburyDefenders (7): Crystal Dunn, Emily Fox, Naomi Girma, Alana Cook, Emily Sonnett, Kelley O'Hara, Sofia HuertaMidfielders (7): Lindsey Horan, Rose Lavelle, Julie Ertz, Andi Sullivan, Savannah DeMelo, Ashley Sanchez, Kristie MewisForwards (6): Alex Morgan, Sophia Smith, Trinity Rodman, Megan Rapinoe, Alyssa Thompson, Lynn Williams