Want some NBA moves already? Here are 4 teams that should try out these new lineups now

We’re only two weeks into this young NBA season. Coaches are still in an evaluation phase figuring out what works and what doesn’t. Here are four lineups and rotations that need some changing:

The Bucks need a shake-up

Bobby Portis has long been one of the NBA’s most maddening defenders. He often drifts out of position, misses box-out assignments, and fails to provide consistent rim protection. On offense, his ball-stopping tendencies and questionable decision-making overshadow his occasional scoring bursts. Then there’s Pat Connaughton, who is far too streaky of a shooter to warrant giving him playing time when he's a slow-footed defender at this stage of his career.

It’s time for Doc Rivers to shake things up. The Bucks can’t afford to stay static when they’re tied for the NBA’s worst record at 1-6. Diminishing the minutes of Portis and Connaughton could be a step toward unlocking a more dynamic rotation. The solution? Give AJ Green and Andre Jackson Jr. a real shot.

Green over Connaughton is an easy choice. Green is a sharpshooter who's made 42.5% of his 3s in his career, and though he's not a defensive stopper by any means, he's quicker and more energetic than Connaughton. With the limited chances he’s received this season, we’ve already seen his ability to fire away:

Andre Jackson ➡️ AJ Green



Good to see the Bucks finally giving these two extended minutes. https://t.co/QcG5vb7Csg pic.twitter.com/PfNlf2j6Fq — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) November 5, 2024

The passer on both of those clips above? Jackson, who at 6-foot-6 is a connective playmaker with a great passing feel and a real willingness to do the dirty work. He’ll set screens, crash the boards, and his best attribute is his reliable point-of-attack defense. His ability to guard multiple positions and make smart reads could be exactly what Milwaukee’s stagnant lineup needs.

I wouldn’t expect Jackson to fully replace Portis. After all, Portis is 6-10 and has made 40% of 3s in his Bucks tenure. He brings some value. But that’s why it’d make sense for the Bucks to use him as a trade piece; they have no picks until 2031, and their young guys haven’t proven enough to have value league-wide. Who’s the most tradable veteran? It’s Portis. Plenty of teams could use a big who can shoot. So the Bucks should attempt to flip him for another wing with the goal of creating more minutes for Giannis Antetokounmpo to play center.

Giannis has received only limited minutes playing the 5 over the years, in part due to how big Milwaukee's lineups are. But now it’s time. Playing Giannis at the 5 could unlock a new dimension for the Bucks. With Brook Lopez on the floor, they can stick to their drop defense, controlling the paint and contesting shots at the rim. But when Giannis is the lone big, surrounded by wings and shooters, Milwaukee could embrace a more switch-heavy, versatile defense. This flexibility would allow the Bucks to adapt more effectively to different opponents and game situations.

The Bucks are at a crossroads. It’s time for creativity and bold decisions to salvage their season.

Portland should experiment with two bigs

Donovan Clingan is averaging 4.8 blocks per 36 minutes, more than any other player that’s logged at least 30 minutes this season — even more than Victor Wembanyama. But in reality, Clingan is playing only 13.2 minutes per game because Deandre Ayton is the veteran starter. With Robert Williams returning to the Trail Blazers, the frontcourt rotation is about to get even tighter.

Chauncey Billups has to explore playing two bigs together. Clingan’s talent is undeniable, and as the 7th pick in the draft, he’s a cornerstone for Portland’s future. Limiting his minutes not only stifles his development but also undercuts the team’s potential. Ayton has started shooting 3s, and Clingan isn’t afraid to step out either. Why not see what this offense looks like when both are on the floor? Why not test Ayton’s versatility as a roaming defender with Clingan anchoring the rim?

Portland is in a developmental phase. This season should be about discovery, not limiting opportunities. Giving Clingan such a reduced role runs counter to that mission.

The Nuggets should play the kids

With Aaron Gordon sidelined for multiple weeks due to a calf injury, the Nuggets don’t have much choice but to give their young players more minutes. But even when the roster is at full strength, Michael Malone needs to make a conscious choice to develop his bench.

Just look at Christian Braun. Once Bones Hyland was traded in 2023, Braun’s increased minutes paid off big during Denver’s championship run. And so far this season, he has surprisingly been Denver’s second-best player. Yet, despite a proof of concept, Malone has often been hesitant to let his other young guys play through their growing pains ever since.

Peyton Watson should step into a starting role. His length, defensive tenacity, and flashes of offensive potential make him a perfect candidate to spell for Gordon. So far this season he has struggled with limited bench minutes, but perhaps he’s the type of player who excels with more regular minutes.

If Watson moves to the starting lineup, second-year forward Hunter Tyson deserves a shot off the bench. With his sharpshooting and knack for cutting to the basket, Tyson could become a seamless fit alongside Nikola Jokić’s playmaking brilliance, if he earns time playing alongside the three-time MVP.

And besides, the Nuggets are also desperate for higher volume shooting. They rank 29th in 3-point attempts. Tyson could help, and so could Julian Strawther. Strawther is making 47.6% of his 3s; if anything, he could be the young guy who follows the Braun trajectory. Sharing the floor with Jokić is important though too; these young guys can’t just be part of the Russell Westbrook experience off the bench. Jokić can make anyone better; why not shuffle the rotation to play some starters alongside Russ, and some of the kids with Jokić?

The Nuggets know what they’re getting out of their veterans, including Jokić, who is still playing at an MVP level. But to make another deep playoff run, Malone must follow the same game plan as last time around and start giving these young players meaningful opportunities now, setting the foundation for future success.

Houston must give its lottery rookie a chance

Fred VanVleet leads the Rockets in minutes at 37.6, but his performance has been underwhelming. He’s averaging just 13.3 points on 13.1 shots per game, shooting a dismal 41.2% from 2 and 27.6% from 3. FVV will have better nights ahead of him. But he shouldn't be playing so often when the Rockets just invested the 3rd pick into Reed Sheppard, who plays the same position. Sheppard is playing only 9.3 minutes per game.

It’s time to redistribute playing time. By reducing VanVleet’s minutes to a still-respectable 30 per game, Sheppard could see 16-20 minutes on the floor. This is a reasonable balance, especially considering Sheppard’s shooting, passing instincts, and defensive playmaking could immediately benefit the Rockets.

Investing in Sheppard’s development now is essential for both the team’s present and future. It also provides the front office with clarity on VanVleet’s role, especially with a $44.9 million team option looming next season. Is VanVleet someone they see as part of the long-term picture? That could be the case if Sheppard isn’t ready to take the reins. Or is it time to consider moving VanVleet sooner rather than later? Sheppard needs the opportunity to prove himself and help shape that decision. Anything less would be shortsighted.