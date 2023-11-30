Warriors guard Gary Payton out indefinitely with torn right calf sustained in loss to Kings

The Golden State Warriors will be without guard Gary Payton II for the immediate future.

Payton sustained a torn right calf and will be sidelined indefinitely, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported on Wednesday afternoon.

Golden State Warriors G/F Gary Payton II has suffered a torn right calf and will be sidelined indefinitely, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. pic.twitter.com/xId2giYdb1 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 29, 2023

Payton went down with a non-contact injury late in the third quarter of the Warriors' 124-123 loss to the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday night. After coming off a screen trying to defend De'Aaron Fox at the Golden 1 Center, Payton suddenly pulled up and started grabbing toward his right leg in pain.

He then hopped off the floor and limped to the locker room.

Gary Payton II limped to the locker room after suffering a non-contact injury to his right leg.



Hope he's okay 🙏pic.twitter.com/XFBs4R3WiH — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 29, 2023

Payton finished with seven points and five rebounds in 17 minutes off the bench on Tuesday night, which marked the Warriors' final in-season tournament game.

Payton has averaged 5.9 points and 3.1 rebounds off the bench this season, his first full one back with the Warriors after a short stint with the Portland Trail Blazers last season. The 30-year-old is in the second year of a three-year, $26.1 million deal.

The Warriors have not provided a timeline for his return, but Payton is expected to be out for a substantial amount of time.

Golden State fell to 8-10 on the season after Tuesday's loss in Sacramento. The Warriors will host the Los Angeles Clippers next on Thursday.

This post will be updated with more information shortly.