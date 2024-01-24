Warriors reveal jersey patch in honor of late assistant coach Dejan Milojević

The Golden State Warriors no longer have assistant coach Dejan Milojević after his death by heart attack, but he'll still have a presence for the rest of the season.

The team revealed a jersey patch featuring the initials "DM" inside a heart to be worn for the rest of 2023-23.

The Warriors will wear a ‘DM’ patch on their uniforms for the remainder of the season in honor of assistant coach Dejan Milojević. pic.twitter.com/7NKcq0CUhX — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 24, 2024

Additionally, the Warriors announced they would feature an identical logo on the court at the Chase Center.

Milojević's death on Jan. 16 stunned the NBA, with the reaction showing how well-liked he was in the league. The Warriors postponed games against the Utah Jazz and Dallas Mavericks in response and head coach Steve Kerr spoke up about his impact on the team:

"Heartbreaking. Devastating," Kerr said. "It's just the saddest thing I've ever been a part of in the NBA. We lose someone who is so close to us, and then, more importantly, seeing his family suffer. This last week has been … full of all of the above."

Milojević joined the Warriors in 2021 after years as a head coach in Montenegro and his native Serbia. Before that, he was a highly successful player in the ABA League of eastern Europe, where he won MVP a record three times.