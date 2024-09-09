Week 2 Overreaction: Marcus Freeman is officially on the hot seat & Texas is a serious contender

Subscribe to the College Football Enquirer

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

Does every team in college football stink? Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde react to a wild Week 2 slate that featured many teams heavily underperforming.

After a jaw-dropping upset, they discuss the implications of Notre Dame's loss to Northern Illinois. Is Marcus Freeman now on the hot seat after fumbling away an easy win with playoff hopes on the line? Additionally, they champion Texas for their dominating win over Michigan, discuss South Carolina shocking Kentucky, and react to Nebraska bodying Colorado.

(0:41) Notre Dame vs. NIU

(18:29) Who's actually a playoff team?

(24:23) Texas vs. Michigan

(37:37) South Carolina vs Kentucky

(42:39) Colorado vs Nebraska

(46:46) Other Week 2 scores

(52:28) Say Something Nice

(59:08) Small Sample Heisman

Follow Dan @DanWetzel

Follow Pat @ByPatForde

Follow Ross @RossDellenger

Check out all the episodes of the College Football Enquirer and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts