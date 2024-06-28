What happened to the Texas Rangers, mega mopportunity weekend preview + The Good, The Bad & The Uggla

Subscribe to Baseball Bar-B-Cast

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

In 2023, the Texas Rangers rode their wave of momentum and turned it into the club's first ever World Series title after defeating the Arizona Diamondbacks. However, this season has proven to be a bit more of a challenge.

Jordan Shusterman is joined by MLB.com Rangers beat reporter Kennedi Landry as they examine where things have gone wrong for the defending champs of baseball, as well as talk about the case for Josh Smith to make the American League All-Star Game squad and if rookie Wyatt Langford has turned course for the better following his injury earlier in the season.

Also on this episode of the Baseball Bar-B-Cast, Jordan and Kennedi make their picks for this week's The Good, The Bad and The Uggla, which includes a bat boy saving Shohei Ohtani from a foul ball, a rather unfortunate play at the plate involving the Oakland Athletics and the New York Yankees being in a really rough stretch currently. They then preview the weekend slate of games which includes a whopping six mopportunities.

(2:45) - How did we get to this point for the Rangers?

(17:28) - We have to talk about Josh Smith

(22:53) - Injury timelines for returning pitchers

(27:20) - The Good

(30:22) - The Bad

(34:47) - The Uggla

(43:19) - Mopportunity weekend preview

Follow the show on X at @CespedesBBQ

Follow Jake @Jake_Mintz

Follow Jordan @J_Shusterman_

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts