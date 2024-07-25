What I'm hearing ahead of the MLB trade deadline: Latest updates on Garrett Crochet, Reid Detmers and more

The 2024 MLB trade deadline is quickly approaching (6 p.m. ET Tuesday), and conversations among teams have begun to intensify in recent days and weeks.

Here’s what I’m hearing from industry sources about what could be an interesting deadline.

Crochet situation becoming more complicated for White Sox

Left-hander Garrett Crochet is easily one of the biggest names available at this year's trade deadline. Crochet, 25, has dominated in his first full season as a starter for the White Sox and was the team's lone All-Star representative. The 2020 first-round pick is currently 6-7 with a 3.07 ERA and an American-League leading 157 strikeouts.

The next few days will be interesting for Crochet and the Sox, who might be the league’s most popular deadline sellers with some of the names they’ve made available. Still, moving Crochet might not be as easy as it seems. Sources confirmed to Yahoo Sports reports that Crochet is eyeing a contract extension if he’s moved and that pitching out of the bullpen is not an option he’s interested in exploring.

Given these contingencies and concerns about Crochet's workload down the stretch, some in the industry have started to believe the southpaw might remain on the South Side through the deadline. With two years of club control remaining after this season, assuming Crochet stays healthy for the remainder of 2024, Chicago could receive the same return in a trade this winter — or maybe even a better return if there are more suitors.

Chicago’s Fedde getting lots of attention

While Crochet has been one of the biggest names on the market, sources tell Yahoo Sports that right-hander Erick Fedde has actually generated more interest in recent weeks than Chicago’s All-Star left-hander. After dominating in the KBO last season, Fedde signed a two-year, $15 million deal with the White Sox this past offseason, and the 31-year-old has thrived in his first year in Chicago, going 7-3 with a 2.98 ERA in 20 starts this season, making his two-year deal look like a bargain and sending his trade value through the roof.

While Fedde isn’t Crochet, the White Sox won’t be offering any discounts on the right-hander. There are 10 teams currently engaged with the White Sox about Fedde’s services, with the Astros and Cardinals considered the two most aggressive teams in pursuit.

Other White Sox players drawing trade interest include closer Michael Kopech, outfielder Tommy Pham, shortstop Paul DeJong and left-handed reliever Tanner Banks.

One name that has reportedly not come up a lot is center fielder Luis Robert Jr. A deal for Robert has always felt like a remote possibility, given the White Sox’s extremely high asking price. The Phillies have discussed the All-Star, but nothing substantial has come to fruition so far.

"They should do whatever it takes to acquire Tarik Skubal."



With reports that the Tigers are scouting Orioles prospects, @Russ_Dorsey1 and #MLBNOffBase discuss what getting the southpaw would mean for Baltimore's World Series hopes. pic.twitter.com/tpgJY8IBbm — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) July 22, 2024

Angels’ Detmers drawing interest from contenders

While there are plenty of bigger names circulating in the starting pitching market, one arm that has generated significant interest in recent weeks is Angels left-hander Reid Detmers. Detmers, 25, has not had the season he or the Angels expected, with a 6.14 ERA in 12 starts, and he was demoted to Triple-A in June. But that hasn’t stopped teams from believing in his ability to be a key member of a winning rotation.

Detmers is only a few seasons removed from a 3.77 ERA, and he struck out 168 batters in just 148 2/3 innings last season. Several postseason contenders, including the Dodgers, Diamondbacks, Brewers, Guardians and Astros, have reportedly inquired about the Angels’ southpaw.

Unlike last season’s failed attempt to “buy,” the Angels are definitely selling this season. Beyond Detmers, they have also fielded calls on left-hander Tyler Anderson and outfielder Taylor Ward.

Phillies unlikely to move top prospects Painter, Miller

The Phillies are having one of the best seasons in franchise history, and because of that — and the fact that they have a front office that isn’t afraid to make a move — they’re looking to be aggressive at the deadline.

But industry sources tell Yahoo Sports that Philly is not currently listening to offers that involve surrendering top prospects Andrew Painter or Aidan Miller. Rival clubs do, however, believe the Phillies would be willing to include other prospects, such as outfielder Justin Crawford or right-hander Mick Abel.