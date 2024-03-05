Where do the Broncos go from here? with Ryan McFadden | The Exempt List

Subscribe to Zero Blitz

Charles McDonald is joined by Ryan McFadden of the Denver Post to do a deep dive on the state of affairs in one of the most chaotic franchises in the league: the Denver Broncos. After taking on an $85M dead cap hit to cut ties with Russell Wilson, the organization looks to head coach Sean Payton to get things headed in the right direction – but does he know what that direction is? Charles and Ryan kick things off with some franchise tag news as Brian Burns gets tagged, Saquon Barkley will reach free agency and Josh Allen will likely get tagged in Jacksonville.

The duo start their Broncos deep dive with Russell Wilson and how things went south for him in Denver, including the trade, the hiring of Sean Payton, GM George Paton's up-and-down tenure and the injury guarantee benching last season. Next, Charles and Ryan discuss the future of Sean Payton's Broncos: how does he want to build the team? Who is playing quarterback for them? What will they look to do in the 2024 NFL Draft? Finally, the hosts go through the top available quarterbacks this offseason (including Russ) and discuss their potential landing spots and how they see things shaking out.

6:15 - Franchise tag deadline updates

12:45 - How things went wrong for Russell Wilson

29:15 - The future of Sean Payton's Broncos

47:55 - Landing spots for Russell Wilson & the top available QBs

Zero Blitz would be nothing without the impact of our beloved Terez Paylor, who was a pillar of Yahoo Sports' NFL editorial and podcast coverage. We will continue to produce this NFL podcast in his honor, and hope that you can support Terez Paylor's legacy in one of three ways:

• Buy an "All-Juice Team" hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University.

• Donate directly to the PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in memory of Terez Paylor

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under "Tribute," please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under "Designation," click on "Other" and write in "Terez A. Paylor Scholarship."