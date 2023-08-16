Who are Trump's 18 co-defendants in the Georgia election interference case?

Former President Donald Trump, along with 18 associates, were indicted by a grand jury in Georgia on Monday for their alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in that state.

The sprawling indictment, brought by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, follows a more than two-year investigation and several legal hurdles. It marks the fourth time this year that Trump has been criminally charged.

Read the full 41-count, 98-page indictment here.

The charges against the defendants include violating Georgia’s RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act — a law used to prosecute criminal groups — as well as violating the oath of a public officer, false statements, forgery and election fraud.

Here’s a look at the 19 people charged in the case: