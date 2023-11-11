Without Jim Harbaugh, No. 3 Michigan tops No. 10 Penn State 24-15 to stay undefeated

Even without Jim Harbaugh, the Michigan train keeps chugging along.

In the midst of a tumultuous week that included Harbaugh being suspended by the Big Ten amid the ongoing sign-stealing saga, the No. 3 Wolverines went into Happy Valley and handled business against No. 10 Penn State with a 24-15 win at Beaver Stadium.

With the win, Michigan improved to 10-0 with a trip to Maryland on deck before the highly-anticipated showdown with No. 1 Ohio State.

Michigan hadn’t faced many tough teams to this point in the season, and the Wolverines were able to stay undefeated in a tough road environment in a game that proved to be a defensive struggle.

The Wolverines and Nittany Lions combined for only 134 passing yards as both teams leaned heavily on the ground attack. At one point in the second half, Michigan ran the ball on 20 consecutive offensive plays as it was content to run the clock and play the field position game.

In the first half, the approach worked as the Wolverines reeled off a few explosive runs including a 44-yard burst from Blake Corum and a 22-yard touchdown run from Donovan Edwards.

The Wolverines were able to build a 14-3 lead midway through the second quarter, but Penn State put together its best offensive drive of the game before halftime. The Nittany Lions went 75 yards and 10 plays and scored their first touchdown of the day when quarterback Drew Allar plunged in from 11 yards out on a designed run.

PSU went for two and failed, so the Michigan lead was 14-9 at halftime.

Penn State was back on offense to open the second half and appeared to be putting a drive together. Allar picked up a first down on a third-down run near midfield, but was stripped. Michigan recovered the fumble on what proved to be one of the most pivotal plays of the game.

The turnover gave Michigan good field position, and the offense went to work. The Wolverines called 12 consecutive runs and eventually stalled inside the 10. Instead of trying to make it a two-score game, Michigan kicked the short field goal to go up 17-9 with 3:36 remaining in the third quarter.

With Penn State’s offense on the other side, that margin was insurmountable. On their next four drives, the Nittany Lions gained a total of 23 yards. The fourth of those drives came with the clock ticking under five minutes, so James Franklin kept his offense on the field on fourth down. Predictably, Allar’s pass fell incomplete to give the ball back to Michigan.

And on the first play of the ensuing drive, Corum broke loose for a 30-yard touchdown run to increase the lead to 24-9 and put the finishing touches on the Michigan win.

The Nittany Lions would get back into the end zone in garbage time, but it was too late. Michigan recovered the onside kick, ran out the clock and got out of State College with the win.