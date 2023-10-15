WNBA Finals: Jonquel Jones, Liberty force Game 4 with big win over Aces

The New York Liberty answered the call.

At a sold-out Barclays Center, a place the Las Vegas Aces still haven’t notched a win this season, the Liberty came out with defensive intensity and rode that to a 87-73 win in Game 3 of the WNBA Finals on Sunday. The win forced Game 4 on Wednesday (8 p.m. ET, ESPN) in New York, as the Aces lead the best-of-five series, 2-1.

Jonquel Jones was everything for the Liberty, scoring 27 points and knocking down four 3-pointers.

The Liberty turned a three-point halftime lead into an 8-0 run to open the second half and led by as many as 17 points in the second half.

Breanna Stewart came up big as well in Game 3, which the Liberty desperately needed from the 2023 MVP. She had 20 points and 12 rebounds.

The Aces struggled from the field, shooting 33.8%. Kelsey Plum kept Las Vegas in the game in the first half, scoring 15 points, but no one could turn the tide in the second half. Plum finished with a game-high 29 points. A’ja Wilson added 16, and Chelsea Gray had 11 before leaving in the fourth quarter with an apparent leg injury.

New York dished out 28 assists on 33 made field goals.

The Liberty announced 17,143 fans in attendance for Game 3.