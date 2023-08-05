Women's World Cup Day 17 recap: Spain and Japan notch easy wins to advance to the quarterfinals

Japan continued its great group stage form with a 3-1 win over Norway to advance to the quarterfinals of the Women’s World Cup.

Norway gave Japan a 1-0 lead with an own goal by Ingrid Syrstad Engen in the 15th minute. The Norwegians rebounded quickly, however, and Guro Reiten scored five minutes later to tie the game. It was the first goal scored against Japan all tournament.

WHAT A HUGE RESPONSE!



NORWAY FINDS THE 1-1 EQUALIZER 🇳🇴 pic.twitter.com/XLn1GGpDlD — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) August 5, 2023

Japan took over in the second half, however,. Risa Shimizu scored the go-ahead goal in the 50th minute.

JAPAN RECLAIMS THE LEAD 🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/NGhMh6rc8G — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) August 5, 2023

Hinata Miyazawa then added an insurance goal in the 81st minute.

WHO ELSE BUT HINATA MIYAZAWA 🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/gEtJqAlFkj — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) August 5, 2023

Japan had 61% of the possession and looked the stronger side throughout the entire game. It had 16 shots to Norway’s eight.

Norway was looking to make a run through the knockout rounds after a lackluster performance in the group stage. Norway was stunned by New Zealand to open the tournament and then tied Switzerland in a scoreless game in its second match of the tournament. Norway got through to the knockout rounds with a 6-0 win over an overmatched Philippines team, but that turned out to be its only victory of the tournament.

Japan, meanwhile, has four wins in four games and will be an incredibly formidable matchup for the winner of Sunday’s game between the United States and Sweden. Given the way the United States has played in the World Cup so far, it’s hard to see the USWNT not having trouble with this organized Japan side if it gets past Sweden.

Spain 5, Switzerland 1

Spain put Switzerland away in the first half in a comfortable 5-1 victory over the Group A winners.

Spain scored four goals in the first half and had a three-goal lead at the break before Jennifer Hermoso scored the team’s fifth and final goal in the 70th minute.

The win was about as dominating as you can get without pitching a shutout. Aitana Bonmati opened the scoring in the fifth minute in a goal that was a sign of things to come.

Aitana Bonmatí gives Spain the early 1-0 lead!



This goal is the first that Switzerland has given up all tournament 😱 pic.twitter.com/nZIIWvwKTQ — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) August 5, 2023

Laia Codina’s own goal tied the game at 1-1, but that tie was a brief one. Alba Redondo scored six minutes later.

THAT'S TWO!



SPAIN RETAKES THE LEAD AT EDEN PARK 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/TEZcMVGCM9 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) August 5, 2023

Bonmati added her second goal in the 36th minute and Codina then canceled out her own goal with a goal in the 45th minute.

Aitana Bonmatí finds her second of the match after some beautiful footwork in the area 😍🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/comtqquS1e — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) August 5, 2023

Spain had 70% of the possession and had 26 shots (10 on target). Switzerland was able to just muster two shots all game.

Spain finished second in Group C to Japan but entered the knockout rounds tied with the USWNT at +400 as the No. 2 betting favorite to win the World Cup. Only England (+300) had better odds than Spain to win the tournament after the group stage.