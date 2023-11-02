World Series 2023: Texas Rangers win first World Series title with 5-0 victory vs. Diamondbacks in Game 5

In the span of three innings, the Rangers went from landing on the wrong side of a no-hitter to celebrating the first World Series title in franchise history.

Texas Rangers at Arizona Diamondbacks, World Series Game 5: Rangers 5, D-backs 0 (Texas wins 4-1)

Game summary:

After a disastrous bullpen game in Game 4, the D-backs turned to ace Zac Gallen in hopes of forcing Game 6. The right-hander, who will likely receive Cy Young votes this season, entered the game on a three-game losing streak, most recently allowing three earned runs in a Game 1 loss.

Gallen looked different in Game 5. And by “different,” we mean “borderline unhittable.” He started with a 1-2-3 inning in 13 pitches. Then came another 1-2-3. And another. By the end of the fourth, Gallen had a perfect game going with a comically low 35 pitches.

The Rangers got their first baserunner in the fifth inning in the form of a Nathaniel Lowe walk, but they received nothing more. Gallen was pitching the game of his life, and the only consolation was that Rangers starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi was matching him in the only metric that mattered. The game was tied 0-0 after six innings.

Zac Gallen hasn't allowed a hit through 6 innings of #WorldSeries Game 5. 👀 pic.twitter.com/PQehss4F92 — MLB (@MLB) November 2, 2023

The fun part about baseball is that no matter how dominant a pitcher looks, all it takes is a few pitches for everything to fall apart. After not allowing a hit to his first 19 batters, Gallen allowed three in a row. The first was an opposite-field grounder from Corey Seager. The second was a double into the gap from Evan Carter.

The third came from Mitch Garver, who was pushed into cleanup duty due to the loss of Adolis Garcia. Like the injured outfielder, Garver supplied the hit when the Rangers needed it most.

Three straight hits and the @Rangers take the lead in Game 5. #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/Fc4DiSr2L0 — MLB (@MLB) November 2, 2023

And that’s all it took.

Across five pitches, momentum shifted from the home team watching their ace’s historic performance to the road team counting down the outs. The first pitcher tasked with protecting the smallest lead possible was the perpetually rickety Aroldis Chapman, who kept it together to the tune of two outs and one walk (a fine outing by his standards these days).

Josh Sborz, a pitcher designated for assignment before the 2021 season, was tasked with ending the seventh inning and covering the eighth inning, a task he handled with no issue.

Then the Rangers made things a little less tense.

Key moment:

Insurance runs are typically a good idea in a World Series elimination game. The Rangers got them in the top of the ninth, with some very unfortunate (for the Diamondbacks) help.

Josh Jung and Nathaniel Lowe opened the inning with leadoff singles off Arizona closer Paul Sewald, then Jonah Heim came through with another single … that turned into a backbreaker when D-backs defensive standout Alek Thomas straight-up missed the bouncing ball in center field.

THE RANGERS MAKE IT 3-0 IN THE NINTH‼️



(via @MLBONFOX)pic.twitter.com/xFOG3TlT9C — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) November 2, 2023

The D-backs kept it 3-0 through the next two batters, but then Marcus Semien supplied the dagger with a two-run homer.