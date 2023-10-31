World Series: Rangers slugger Adolis García not in Game 4 lineup after tweaking his side in Game 3

Texas Rangers slugger Adolis García is not in the lineup for Game 4 of the World Series Tuesday after sustaining an injury late in Game 3.

García left Game 3 in the eighth inning Monday with tightness in his left side. He clutched his side in apparent pain immediately after swinging on a flyout to deep center field.

Adolis Garcia is coming out of the game after grabbing his oblique after this swing, per @Buster_ESPN pic.twitter.com/wF0n6VFiUt — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) October 31, 2023

The out ended the half-inning, and García didn't return to his defensive position in right field in the bottom half of the inning.

A two-time All-Star, García has been the Rangers' best player during a historic offensive run during the postseason. He earned ALCS MVP honors after hitting at least one home run in four consecutive games as the Rangers beat the Houston Astros in seven games. García hit five home runs total in the series including two in the Game 7 clincher. He finished the series with 15 RBI, an MLB record for a single postseason series.

He followed that up by hitting a walk-off home run in the 11th inning to secure a 6-5 win over the Diamondbacks in Game 1 of the World Series.

He was held hitless in Games 2 and 3 while drawing a walk in each game. But with his bat quiet, he still made a significant impact on Game 3 with an outfield assist to throw out Christian Walker at the plate in the second inning.

The out was the first of the inning and thwarted a potential scoring outburst from the Diamondbacks, who would have had a man on second base with a run scored and no outs had García's throw missed the mark. Instead, Max Scherzer recorded two consecutive outs after the play at the plate, and Arizona came away from the inning scoreless in the 3-1 Texas win.