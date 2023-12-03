Worst pick-6 of the season? Miami easily runs back weak Sam Howell throw

Sometimes Christmas comes early.

Miami strode into Washington a nine-point favorite over the Commanders, and proceeded to fulfill that moneyline expectation by posting an early Tyreek Hill touchdown with a magnificent roller-coaster celebration.

A few minutes and another Miami field goal later, Washington made Miami's job even easier with one of the worst pick-6's you'll ever see. Andrew Van Ginkel worked his way around the right side of the Washington line, and would you look what hit him right in the chest, courtesy of Sam Howell:

In the very definition of "records you don't want," Howell's interception broke a tie for most INTs on the season with Josh Allen; Howell now has 14 in 12-plus games for Washington. Any faint hopes that Washington had of sneaking into a playoff spot in the weak NFC are now gone. Miami, meanwhile, spent the day padding some stats. And Van Ginkel got himself a souvenir to treasure forever.