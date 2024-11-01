Would Carolina Panthers trade Bryce Young? Jets break losing streak & stock up Jalen Hurts | Inside Coverage

Subscribe to Inside Coverage

Jason Fitz, Charles Robinson & Frank Schwab break down the truly terrifying Halloween-edition of Thursday Night Football between the Houston Texans and New York Jets. The Jets come up with the win, but is it far too late to save their season and does Malachi Corley deserve any sympathy after fumbling the ball before crossing the goal line?

The trio share several names to watch for ahead of the trade deadline on Tuesday. The Jacksonville Jaguars might be open to trading Travis Etienne, but are there any teams out there who’d be interested in a running back? If Bryce Young shows improvement, would the Carolina Panthers be willing to trade him away or would they want to keep an improved Young on their roster?

Fitz, Frank & C Rob look at a few struggling teams with bad owners. Are the Las Vegas Raiders any better off now under new ownership? And is there hope for teams who DO have bad owners?

The three then go inside the Week 8 QB Room to talk stock up on Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles, if Jameis Winston has the potential to become a preferred starter and what Anthony Richardson’s benching means for the future of the Indianapolis Colts.

(2:25) Texans @ Jets recap

(21:23) Trade deadline names to watch: Travis Etienne

(29:11) Trade deadline names to watch: Bryce Young

(33:56) Are Raiders better off now?

(43:32) Is there hope for teams with bad owners?

(51:27) Stock up on Jalen Hurts

(53:18) Stock up on Jameis Winston

(1:03:11) Anthony Richardson "soft benching"

Inside Coverage would be nothing without the impact of our beloved Terez Paylor, who was a pillar of Yahoo Sports' NFL editorial and podcast coverage. We will continue to produce this NFL podcast in his honor, and hope that you can support Terez Paylor's legacy in one of three ways:

• Buy an "All-Juice Team" hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University.

• Donate directly to the PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in memory of Terez Paylor

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under "Tribute," please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under "Designation," click on "Other" and write in "Terez A. Paylor Scholarship."

