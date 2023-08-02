Yakees pitcher Domingo Germán enters treatment program for alcohol abuse, out indefinitely

New York Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán entered a treatment center for alcohol abuse on Wednesday, the team announced.

Germán, who threw a perfect game last month against the Oakland A's, will be placed on the restricted list until he is able to return.

Statement from the New York Yankees: pic.twitter.com/kZhJETdr7x — New York Yankees (@Yankees) August 2, 2023

“It is critical that Domingo completely focuses on addressing his health and well-being,” the Yankees said in a statement. “We will respect his privacy as he begins this process.”

Germán was scratched from his scheduled start for the Yankees on Monday night against the Tampa Bay Rays due to discomfort in his armpit. German came out of the bullpen instead and pitched five innings in their 5-1 loss. He said after the game that he felt good, and that they only opted not to start him as a precaution.

Germán threw the 24th perfect game in Major League Baseball history in June, and the first in 11 years, while leading the Yankees to an 11-0 win over the A's. It was the fourth perfect game in Yankees history, which he accomplished on 99 pitches.

Germán was suspended for 10 games in May for violating the league's foreign substance policy, and he's struggled for large portions of the year. He holds a 5-7 record with a 4.56 ERA, and he was actually booed off the mound at Yankee Stadium just six days before he threw that perfect game. Germán, 30, is in his sixth season with the Yankees. He missed all of the 2020 season due to a domestic violence suspension .

The announcement came just before the Yankees were set to close out their three game series with the Rays on Wednesday night. The Yankees have lost six of their last seven games, and sit in last in the AL East.

