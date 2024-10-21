Yankees, Dodgers advance to World Series, ALCS/NLCS series recap, Céspedes sighting | Baseball Bar-B-Cast

Subscribe to Baseball Bar-B-Cast

The World Series stage has officially been set after the New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Dodgers punched their tickets to the Fall Classic over the weekend. With superstars including Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani, Juan Soto and Mookie Betts — this might be one of the most exciting finishes to a baseball season we’ve ever seen.

Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman recap all the action from the ALCS and NLCS including the epic at-bat from Juan Soto that ended with series clinching three-run home run in the 10th inning and Tommy Edman being named NLCS MVP despite being on a team full of All-Stars. Also, they give an early preview of what the World Series has in store for both teams.

Also on this episode of the Baseball Bar-B-Cast, the guys say goodbye to the New York Mets and the Cleveland Guardians after two extremely successful seasons that fell just short of the pennant. Jake then discusses running into Yoenis Céspedes at Citi Field prior to Game 5 and why there is a bright future to the Céspedes family BBQ.

(1:54) - Dodgers-Mets Game 6 recap

(18:57) - Yankees-Guardians Game 5 recap

(36:30) - Early World Series preview

(42:07) - Saying goodbye to the Mets

(47:05) - Guardians season recap

(50:21) - A Yoenis Céspedes sighting

