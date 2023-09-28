Zach Wilson, Jets respond to Joe Namath's blistering criticism: 'We have every right to prove him wrong'

When the New York Jets entered the 2023 NFL season, they said openly: They expected to contend for a Super Bowl.

Fans were hopeful that the arrival of four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers could bring the Jets to the stage they haven’t reached in 55 years.

Instead, entering Week 4 of the season, the fallout from Rodgers' Achilles tear has left Jets players and coaches answering questions flung from the last quarterback to win a Super Bowl with the organization.

Hall of Famer Joe Namath delivered blistering criticism this week on social media and on the New York-based YES Network. Namath called for the jobs of head coach Robert Saleh, general manager Joe Douglas and quarterback Zach Wilson after what Namath deemed a "disgusting" showing.

“Joe Namath is a great, great football player,” offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett said. “He has every right to his opinion, and we have every right to prove him wrong.”

Namath said Wilson would be better off as a backup for a team like the Kansas City Chiefs — the Jets’ opponent this week — where he could “maybe learn something.”

“I wouldn’t keep him — I’ve seen enough of Zach Wilson,” Namath said. “I’ve seen enough. Has quick feet, can throw a little bit. But I don’t believe what’s going on up there.”

Wilson is completing just 52.4% of pass attempts this season, averaging 155.7 yards per game while throwing two touchdowns to four interceptions for a passer rating of 57.0. The Jets and Saleh insist he’s improved from his his first two rocky years, but each of those statistical marks are career lows.

Namath and Wilson met in person at a practice during Wilson’s rookie year, Wilson said.

“Obviously Joe was an unbelievable player, but this locker room is very tight-knit and we’re working to get better,” Wilson said. “I’m working to get better and I know I need to improve. I promise I’m doing everything I can to keep trying to get better. The focus is just rely on each other in this locker room and lean on each other. That’s all we’ve got at the end of the day and we’re going to keep trying to improve.”

As if to further prove that point, Wilson addressed reporters wearing a black T-shirt with white block letters across the chest that read “I GOT YOUR BACK.” Identical T-shirts hung across the Jets’ locker room on Thursday, as if imploring their owners to buy in.

“We’re doing everything we can,” Wilson said. “The narrative outside the locker room is different than the narrative inside this locker room. I truly believe all the guys in this locker room have each others’ back. I got theirs and feel like they got mine.”

The Jets’ defense has played well while its offense sputtered. The team converted just 10% of third-down attempts in a 30-10 Week 2 loss to the Dallas Cowboys and then just 14% of third downs in a 15-10 loss to the Patriots.

Stepping up on first and second down to avoid the rash of third-and-longs is a focus this week in the building. Blocking more precisely is, too. Personally, Wilson said he needs to “step up into the pocket more than anything” after he escaped in ways that put his offensive linemen in difficult protection situations.

When third-and-long isn’t avoided?

“You still have to go through your reads but you have to understand you can lose games on third-and-long by trying to force something and do something dumb,” Wilson said. “How can I get through my progressions and just get a positive play to try to come off the field. When you’re in third-and-12, if they’re not giving you anything down the field, at least get a completion and let your guy go run and let’s play the field position game and try to get on the plus side of things and try to pin them deep.”

The Jets signed veteran journeyman Trevor Siemian on Tuesday as quarterback room insurance. Saleh continues to say Wilson is the team's starting quarterback, but the Jets showed last season they're willing to bench their 2021 first-round pick.

Jets OC Nathaniel Hackett kicked off interview saying we should get some “positive energy” in room. Then he was asked first question, about what he saw from QB Zach Wilson vs Patriots pic.twitter.com/JUUvduNnti — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) September 28, 2023

Finding a groove this week won't be easy against the defending Super Bowl champions, who are 8.5-point favorites per BetMGM. No other team is a more than 4.5-point favorite on the road this week.

Once Siemian settles into the offense, a decision will factor in Wilson’s play — as should locker room sentiment. Last week’s broadcast showed animated sideline conversations, including from wide receiver Garrett Wilson and running back Michael Carter. If that tenor repeats or even escalates, can the Jets afford to keep starting Wilson among a cast far more ready to thrive in the NFL than he is?

“How can a coach say the locker room's together?” Namath said. “Are you telling me there aren't some cats on the defensive side saying, 'Whoa, man, what's wrong with you?'

“It's not all harmony in the locker room. And if there is, they need to get rid of the people."

Hackett disagrees there too, describing Garrett Wilson’s conversations as “actually positive” while also saying it’s OK if they weren’t.

“I mean, when you’re not playing well enough across the board on offense and we’re not getting what we want on the field, you want the guys to be frustrated,” Hackett said Thursday. “I don’t want the guys to be out there smiling and happy and all that. I think that for me, I didn’t even know that went on, and even the conversation with Garrett was unbelievably positive. He’s fiery, I’m fiery, we’re all fiery. That’s what we want from every single guy.

“I think you love the passion, I think that we all have to be smart and make sure that passion doesn’t hurt us at the same time, so we want to take that, channel it, and help us out on the field.”