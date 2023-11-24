The Netherlands' longtime ruling party says it won't join a new government following far-right's win

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — (AP) — A senator from the Netherlands' Party for Freedom was appointed Friday to investigate possible governing coalitions in the aftermath of the far-right party's election victory, while the party of outgoing Prime Minister Mark Rutte said it would support a center-right administration in parliament but not join the next government.

The Party for Freedom, or PVV, led by veteran anti-Islam lawmaker Geert Wilders, won 37 seats in the 150-seat lower house, indicating a seismic shift to the right for the Netherlands. Rutte's People's Party for Freedom and Democracy won 24, 10 fewer than in the previous election, according to a near complete count of Wednesday's votes.

After a meeting of party leaders at the parliament, PVV Senator Gom van Strien was appointed to investigate possible coalitions. Newly elected lawmakers will debate his findings on Dec. 6.

Dilan Yeşilgöz-Zegerius, the new leader of People's Party for Freedom and Democracy, or VVD, said in a statement on X that after losing 10 seats in the election the longtime ruling party would "make possible and constructively support a center-right Cabinet with good policies" but would not join a government.

Wilders called the decision, which was announced before formal coalition talks had begun, “extremely disappointing.”

The election result and appointment of Van Strien pave the way for Wilders to take the lead in forming a new coalition and potentially to succeed Rutte as prime minister. However, he will likely have to convince potential coalition partners that he would tone down some of his anti-Islam policies.

His party's election platform states that the Netherlands “is not an Islamic country. No Islamic schools, Qurans and mosques.”

One potential coalition partner for Wilders is the recently formed New Social Contract party, or NSC, which won 20 seats. The party's centrist leader, Pieter Omtzigt, said he could not accept "unconstitutional" policies.

Article 1 of the Constitution of the Netherlands outlaws discrimination “on grounds of religion, belief, political opinion, race, gender, disability, sexual orientation or on any other grounds.”

In an election-night victory speech, Wilders pledged not to push any policies that would breach Dutch law or the constitution.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.