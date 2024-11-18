New Jersey internet gambling sets another revenue record at $213 million

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — (AP) — New Jersey's internet gambling market set another record in October, the latest proof that people are betting more of their money online rather than coming to Atlantic City to gamble it in person.

Figures released Monday by the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement show the casinos and their online partners won $213.6 million in October, surpassing September's previous record of $208 million.

When in-person casino winnings, internet and sports betting revenue are included, the nine casinos, two horse tracks that take sports bets and their online partners won just under $500 million in October, an increase of 2.6% from a year ago.

But internet and sports betting money is not solely for the casinos to keep; it must be shared with outside parties including sports books and tech platforms. For that reason, the casinos consider money won from in-person customers to be their core business.

And that business continues to lag for two-thirds of the casinos. Only three casinos — Borgata, Hard Rock and Ocean — won more from in-person gamblers last month than they did in October 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

The swing toward internet gambling and away from in-person casino gambling accelerated during the pandemic, and is becoming a more permanent feature of New Jersey's gambling landscape.

Jane Bokunewicz, director of the Lloyd Levenson Institute at Stockton University, which studies the Atlantic City gambling industry, said the trend is becoming more obvious.

“Despite a historically dry and very mild October, brick-and-mortar gaming operators in Atlantic City did not see strong gains over 2023, instead declining by 8.5% year-over-year,” she said.

But total revenue for the casinos was up over 9% from a year ago, “in no small part due to internet gaming, which continued a record streak,” she said.

James Plousis, chairman of the New Jersey Casino Control Commission, noted that internet revenue surpassed in-person casino revenue for the first time in October, excluding the few months in 2020 when the physical casinos were closed due to the pandemic.

He also noted that internet gambling revenue exceeded $200 million for the second straight month.

“These two accomplishments are emblematic of the importance of online gaming as a component of the evolving casino business,” he said.

In terms of in-person gambling revenue, Borgata won $53.4 million, down 6.1% from a year earlier; Hard Rock won $40.8 million, down 1%; Ocean won $32.8 million, down over 24%; Tropicana won $17.6 million, up 7.4%; Harrah's won $15.7 million, down 11.5%; Caesars won just under $15 million, up 4.1%; Resorts won $12 million, down over 9%; Bally's won $11.4 million, down 7.8%; and Golden Nugget won $9.6 million, down over 20%.

When internet and sports betting money is included, Borgata won $106.1 million, up 5.8%; Resorts won $88.7 million, up nearly 19%; Golden Nugget won $76.7 million, up nearly 25%; Hard Rock won $55.1 million, up 6.2%; Ocean won $39 million, down nearly 19%; Bally's won $23.1 million, up 17.2%; Tropicana won $17.7 million, up 9.1%; Harrah's won $15.8 million, down 10.6%; and Caesars won $15.2 million, up 1.5%.

