New Zealand hails 'breakthrough' in trade talks with India, but no timeline for deal

NEW DELHI — (AP) — New Zealand's deputy prime minister said on Friday that talks over a free trade agreement between his country and India were ongoing, but he didn't provide a timeline for when the two nations could eventually sign a deal.

Winston Peters, who is on a two-day visit to India, said that the negotiations were “going with real meaning now," calling them “a breakthrough in our economic relationship.”

India and New Zealand began negotiations in March for a trade pact, and had aimed to sign a deal in 60 days. The deal will significantly bolster economic ties between the two countries, but it has faced delays because of differences over tariffs on dairy products.

Bilateral trade between India and New Zealand stood at $1.7 billion in the 2023-24 financial year.

Talks between India and New Zealand were taking place amid global trade tensions, after U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to impose now-paused reciprocal tariffs on imported goods from several countries, including India.

Earlier this month, India and the United Kingdom clinched a trade deal. India is also engaged in trade talks with Washington.

Peters, who met with India’s Group of 20 emissary, Amitabh Kant, in New Delhi, said that India was New Zealand’s 12th-largest partner in trade and “we are determined that we’re going to work to change that.”

"Our strengths, from food and beverage products to agriculture, forestry, horticulture, education and tourism are world class. And our innovation in areas like outer space and renewable energy will find a welcoming partner in India," he said.

Peters said that the relationship between the two countries extended to defense and security, calling it a “priority for New Zealand in the Indo-Pacific."

"During a time of great uncertainty, instability and disorder, we have taken steps to work more closely on matters of defense and security with India," he said.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.