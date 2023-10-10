Orange County commissioners discuss construction of new low-income senior community

ORANGE COUNTH, Fla. — Orange County commissioners met Tuesday to discuss whether to approve a new low-income senior community.

The Waters Apartments would be built on Plymouth-Sorrento Road in Apopka.

It would have 180 affordable units for people 62 years old and older.

Commissioners must decide whether to use as much as $41 million in tax-exempt bonds to fund construction.

