People from these metros are looking to buy homes in Lakeland

Are Californians and East Coast residents eyeing a move to your metro area?

The number of homes on the market is well below pre-pandemic levels nationwide, and that scarcity is keeping home prices elevated even as sales have slowed in the past year.

As Americans navigate an ever-complicated market, online house hunting has become an essential part of the process. A 2021 National Association of Realtors report showed 97% of homebuyers used online websites when searching for a home in the United States.

Stacker compiled statistics about people in cities looking to buy homes in Lakeland using cross-market demand data from Realtor.com. View share is the percentage of views to Lakeland from each respective metro. Cross-market demand statistics are as of Q3 2025.

Continue reading to see who is looking to move into your neck of the woods.

#10. Cape Coral, FL

- View share: 1.3%

#9. Boston, MA

- View share: 1.4%

#8. North Port, FL

- View share: 1.9%

#7. Washington, DC

- View share: 2.3%

#6. Atlanta, GA

- View share: 2.3%

#5. Chicago, IL

- View share: 2.7%

#4. New York, NY

- View share: 10.9%

#3. Orlando, FL

- View share: 11.5%

#2. Tampa, FL

- View share: 13.1%

#1. Miami, FL

- View share: 20.2%