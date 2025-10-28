People from these metros are looking to buy homes in Sebring

Are Californians and East Coast residents eyeing a move to your metro area?

The number of homes on the market is well below pre-pandemic levels nationwide, and that scarcity is keeping home prices elevated even as sales have slowed in the past year.

As Americans navigate an ever-complicated market, online house hunting has become an essential part of the process. A 2021 National Association of Realtors report showed 97% of homebuyers used online websites when searching for a home in the United States.

Stacker compiled statistics about people in cities looking to buy homes in Sebring using cross-market demand data from Realtor.com. View share is the percentage of views to Sebring from each respective metro. Cross-market demand statistics are as of Q3 2025.

Continue reading to see who is looking to move into your neck of the woods.

#10. Atlanta, GA

- View share: 1.9%

#9. Washington, DC

- View share: 2.2%

#8. Chicago, IL

- View share: 3.0%

#7. North Port, FL

- View share: 3.0%

#6. Lakeland, FL

- View share: 3.1%

#5. Cape Coral, FL

- View share: 3.7%

#4. Orlando, FL

- View share: 3.7%

#3. New York, NY

- View share: 7.0%

#2. Tampa, FL

- View share: 7.0%

#1. Miami, FL

- View share: 28.1%