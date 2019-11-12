https://mediaweb.wftv.com/theme/images/placeholder-square.jpg
Toggle Photo Panel
$siteCallLetter AtlantaPHOTOS: Orlando staple Beefy King damaged by fire Close Gallery
PHOTOS: Orlando staple Beefy King damaged by fire
1 of 4
- Show Caption ( + )
Beefy King, a staple serving up sandwiches in the city beautiful for 50 years, caught fire around 1 a.m. Tuesday.
- Show Caption ( + )
Beefy King, a staple serving up sandwiches in the city beautiful for 50 years, caught fire around 1 a.m. Tuesday.
- Show Caption ( + )
Beefy King, a staple serving up sandwiches in the city beautiful for 50 years, caught fire around 1 a.m. Tuesday.
- Show Caption ( + )
Beefy King, a staple serving up sandwiches in the city beautiful for 50 years, caught fire around 1 a.m. Tuesday.