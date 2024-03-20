Police say he got on a plane using a photo of a girl's boarding pass. Now he faces a felony charge

A Texas man is accused of trying to sneak on board a flight by taking a photo of another passenger's boarding pass, and authorities say he was caught because the flight was full and he didn't have a place to sit.

Now the man faces a felony charge of being a stowaway on an aircraft.

Wicliff Yves Fleurizard of George, Texas, was arrested Sunday after boarding a Delta Air Lines plane in Salt Lake City for a flight to Austin, Texas, federal prosecutors in Utah said.

According to a police officer's affidavit filed in federal district court, Fleurizard boarded the plane and opened the door to a storage space for emergency equipment. A flight attendant helped him get to the lavatory in the front of the plane.

After everyone else boarded, Fleurizard moved to a lavatory in the back of the plane. When he exited — at this point, the plane had started to taxi to the runway — he told a flight attendant that he was in seat 21F.

There was already somebody in seat 21F, a girl traveling alone, and the flight attendant confirmed that she was a ticketed passenger.

When the crew searched, Fleurizard's name didn't pop up in records for the Austin-bound flight "or any other Delta Flight for that matter," according to the affidavit.

The plane returned to the gate, where officers were waiting.

According to the complaint, a review of surveillance footage from the boarding area showed Fleurizard taking pictures of several passengers' phones and boarding passes when they weren't looking, then using his phone as a boarding pass to get on the plane.

It turned out that a friend gave Fleurizard a buddy pass to fly on Southwest Airlines, but two previous flights were full and he was re-booked on a flight later Sunday, according to the police officer.

No attorney was listed for the man.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.