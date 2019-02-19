0 WFTV explains methodology of investigation into deadly use of force

Florida is an anomaly because it maintains records the public can access

ORLANDO, Fla. - This is not an easy task, but we knew that going in.

It’s our goal at Eyewitness News to maintain a database that pinpoints all deadly shootings, involving law enforcement throughout the state of Florida, dating back to 2007.

In late 2018, we sought out to track how the numbers compare to other states throughout the United States.

Initially, we sought to contact every state to retrieve records for deadly shootings involving law enforcement. We quickly learned that Florida is an anomaly: It’s one of few states that actually maintain records that allow anyone in the public to track how often law enforcement officers shoot and kill a person they encounter.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement captures the data utilizing information that is submitted through Uniform Crime Reports. The FDLE told us the FBI suggests but does not require law enforcement agencies to submit the data in order to track crime trends in an effort to help law enforcement agencies maintain data that could help them correct, and amend policies and procedures. The UCR form also compiles this crime data by race, with the form providing the following categories for race: white, black, American Indian, Oriental/Asian and unknown. There is a category for Hispanic. A spokesperson for the FDLE told us it is done that way because Hispanic is considered an ethnicity and not a race. Sgt. Timothy O'Brien speaks with Daralene Jones before she goes with him on patrol in Lake County.

However, what we realized over time is that the FDLE database and UCR data would not provide us with a comprehensive set of numbers because while a majority of law enforcement agencies submit crime statistics for UCR purposes, not all do. In Florida, the number of agencies participating can change any given day because it’s strictly voluntary. At the time of this reporting about 390 of 402 agencies were submitting crime statistics through UCR to the FDLE.

As we worked to figure out how to best gather data to get a comprehensive comparative analysis, we stumbled upon a Washington Post database that was created in 2015 in an effort to also track officer involved-shootings.

That database gave us a starting point with which we could perform a comparative analysis, at least for the years 2015 through 2017. The FDLE data collected from law enforcement agencies is behind because agencies don't have to report until early the following year. For example, 2018 data isn't released until early 2019. This is why our reporting focuses on a 10-year period spanning from 2007 to 2017. Daralene Jones speaks with Lt. Rob Vitaliano of the Brevard County Sheriff's Office about the use of deadly force in law enforcement.

Once we compiled UCR data submitted to the FDLE, we narrowed our search for crime to only include a category for homicides and further narrowed the search to only include what the state labels, "felons killed by an officer."

We learned that while some people didn’t have a criminal record at the time of their death, we’re told by the FDLE that their actions during the commission of their death constituted felony activity because of their behavior toward law enforcement that prompted the officer, also known as the offender in the database, to use deadly force.

The database we utilized provides us great insight. We get a look at the date of the officer-involved shooting; the agency involved; the victim’s age, race, and gender; the weapon used that prompted law enforcement action, along with the same information for the officer.

In an effort to get further details, we performed an internet search to retrieve information reported by media outlets, and in some cases, we obtained reports from law enforcement agencies. Through that research, we were able to determine the circumstances surrounding what led the officer to use force. In some cases, although few, we were able to determine whether the victim suffered from a mental illness.

There are two instances where law enforcement officers are listed as teenagers. We know there is not a law enforcement agency in the state that would employ minors as officers. We reviewed our data and reached out to officials for clarification. As of publication, we believe these are instances of clerical error.

As we worked to perform our comparative analysis to determine how the state of Florida stacks up to others, we found it difficult because the date is not maintained in some states and there is no national repository for the information.

We will continue to update our database regularly, adding to it when there is an officer-involved shooting death in the state of Florida. If you have information that you think can assist in our ongoing reporting or have a story about your personal experience or that of someone you know, contact investigative reporter Daralene Jones by clicking on this link.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.