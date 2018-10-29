0 15th explosive device found as mail bomb suspect appears in court

Hours before accused mail bomber Cesar Sayoc was to appear in a federal court in Florida on charges of sending suspected explosive devices to prominent Democrats and critics of the Trump Administration, a new device was found in a postal facility in Atlanta which was addressed to the headquarters of CNN.

Like the other packages sent last week, the envelope featured six ‘Forever’ flag stamps, and a return address of the district office of Rep. Debbie Wasserman Shultz (D-FL).

In a tweet, the FBI confirmed that it was like the other devices intercepted last week, which FBI Director Christopher Wray last week described as ‘Improvised Explosive Devices,’ or IED’s.

That made the CNN package found on Monday the fifteenth possible mail bomb, and raised questions as to whether Sayoc had sent other packages before being arrested last Friday morning near Miami, and whether more could be discovered in the postal system.



New: Package to CNN intercepted today similar to others sent by Sayoc. Image here: pic.twitter.com/aDPn9cNgGm — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) October 29, 2018



This was the third package intercepted which was headed to CNN, but the first directly addressed to the cable news operation – the other two packages had been sent to two former intelligence officials, care of the CNN news offices in New York.

Those were addressed to former CIA Director John Brennan, and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper.

On his two Twitter accounts – which used aliases – Sayoc made clear his distaste for CNN repeatedly.

“CNN SUCKS,” he wrote on August 3, as he attacked CNN anchors and reporters, alleging that they trafficked in ‘fake fraud news.’







In a message sent to CNN employees, as CNN President Jeff Zucker said, “There is no imminent danger to the CNN Center.”