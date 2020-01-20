2020 Watch: Will impeachment change the primary?

All of a sudden, Republicans, led by Trump, are deeply concerned about whether Sanders is being treated fairly by the Democratic Party. Perpetuating a conservative conspiracy theory, the president claimed last week that establishment Democrats “are rigging the election” against Sanders by forcing him to stay in Washington for the impeachment trial just two weeks before the Iowa caucuses. The conspiracy ignores the fact that Warren, Klobuchar and Bennet are in the same position as Sanders. It's laughable to think Trump and GOP leaders are genuinely concerned about Sanders, but it's not quite so crazy to imagine some disaffected Sanders supporters ultimately supporting Trump this fall — or sitting out the election altogether — if Sanders doesn't emerge as the Democratic nominee. In a general election that may come down to razor-thin margins in a handful of swing states, it wouldn't take many angry Sanders supporters to make a real impact.