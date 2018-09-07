  • Andrew Gillum, Chris King kick off campaign in Orlando

    By: Monique Valdes

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum will be in Orlando this weekend to kick off his campaign. 

    Joining him will be his running mate, Orlando-area businessman Chris King. The rally will be the first time the candidates campaign together. 

    Saturday’s event will be held at the Orlando Downtown Recreation Center on N. Parramore Avenue. 

    Parking will be available at UCF Downtown and Bob Carr Theater. 
     

