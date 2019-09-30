0 Another GOP lawmaker decides against 2020 re-election

The ranks of Republicans opting not to run again in 2020 swelled on Monday, as Rep. Mac Thornberry (R-TX), the top GOP lawmaker on the House Armed Services Committee, continuing the exodus of Republicans from the state of Texas.

"We are reminded, however, that “for everything there is a season,” Thornberry said in a written statement, "and I believe that the time has come for a change."

Thornberry is the sixth Republican from Texas to decide against re-election, prompting some to dub this as the "Texodus" from Congress, with many more GOP lawmakers deciding not to return.

The pace of retirements continues to be lopsided for Republicans; of the 21 House members not running for re-election, 16 are Republicans, with just five Democrats.

There are 23 republicans in Texas' congressional delegation. Mac Thornberry is the sixth of them who will not seek re-election in 2020. That's a quarter of the delegation. https://t.co/EIJ31ABxci — Abraham Gutman🔥 (@abgutman) September 30, 2019

Along with Thornberry, the other Texas members not running for re-election in the U.S. House are: Rep. Pete Olson, Rep. Mike Conaway, Rep. Will Hurd, Rep. Kenny Marchant, and Rep. Bill Flores.

Like Conaway at ag, Thornberry had 2 years left at HASC. Unlike MC, he's just 61. Again, just reinforces the internal sense that the minority sucks and the majority isn't coming back soon enough to stick around. — Liam Donovan (@LPDonovan) September 30, 2019

More Republicans leaving Congress means more Republicans no longer worried about angering their voters means more Republicans open to continuing impeachment. — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) September 30, 2019

While some of the seats held by these departing GOP lawmakers could be won by a Democrat - Thornberry's seat is probably not included in that group.



