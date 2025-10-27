AP Decision Notes: What to expect in Colorado for the Nov. 4 election

WASHINGTON — Colorado’s new free school meals program will face a key test when voters decide two statewide ballot measures that would put the program on sounder financial footing, mostly by raising taxes on high-income individuals.

The outcome of the measures in the Nov. 4 election will determine whether the “Healthy School Meals for All” program will continue to provide free breakfast and lunch for all Colorado public school students or be scaled back significantly.

Approved by voters in 2022, the program was originally projected to cost about $115 million in its first year but ended up costing about $162 million because of higher-than-expected participation, according to a Dec. 2024 report by the Colorado Department of Education.

Proposition MM would increase free school meal funding by placing a lower cap on tax deductions for individuals who make $300,000 or more a year. The move would affect roughly 194,000 Colorado taxpayers in 2026 with an average tax increase of about $385 for single filers and about $570 for those filing jointly, according to an analysis by the Colorado General Assembly's nonpartisan legislative research office.

The second measure, Proposition LL, would authorize “Healthy School Meals for All” to use about $12 million in tax dollars already collected for the program but slated to be refunded to taxpayers. Under the state’s Taxpayer Bill of Rights law, or TABOR, any surplus taxes collected must be refunded to taxpayers, and the state must ask voters for permission to keep and spend excess tax funds.

If both measures pass, the meals program is expected to have access to an additional $65 million for the remainder of the 2025-26 academic year and about $119 million for the following year.

The 2022 proposition authorizing “Healthy School Meals for All” passed with about 57% of voters in favor and 43% voting against. A majority of voters in 34 of the state’s 64 counties supported the measure. A slim majority of voters approved of the measure in El Paso County, the state’s most populous, while the four next largest counties of Denver, Arapahoe, Jefferson and Adams supported the measure by much wider margins.

In November 2023, Colorado voters addressed two unrelated measures that also would have affected how the state deals with excess tax revenue. About 59% of voters rejected Proposition HH, which would have gradually decreased the amount of TABOR tax refunds taxpayers would receive in exchange for lower property tax rates. At the same time, nearly 68% of voters approved Proposition II, which allowed the state to keep $23.7 million in excess tobacco and nicotine taxes and direct the money to the state’s universal preschool program.

The strongest opposition to tax-related propositions over the years has come from traditionally Republican-voting areas, while the strongest support has been in more Democratic-voting areas.

In the 2022 school meals proposition, voters in counties that President Donald Trump carried in 2024 collectively opposed the measure, with about 52% voting against. Voters in Harris-supporting counties backed the school meals measure with 62% of the vote.

Colorado is one of nine states that provides free meals to all public school students regardless of income.

