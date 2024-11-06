AP Race Call: Democrat Ritchie Torres wins reelection to U.S. House in New York's 15th Congressional District

WASHINGTON — Democratic Rep. Ritchie Torres won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing New York on Tuesday. Torres, who identifies as Afro-Latino, became among the first openly gay Black members of Congress when he was first elected in 2020. He grew up in public housing and represents a Bronx district in New York City that is one of the poorest in the nation. Torres currently serves on the House Committee on Financial Services. He had previously been a member of the New York City Council since 2014. The Associated Press declared Torres the winner at 9:07 p.m. EST.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.