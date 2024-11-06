AP Race Call: Republican Lisa McClain wins reelection to U.S. House in Michigan's 9th Congressional District

WASHINGTON — Republican Rep. Lisa McClain won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Michigan on Tuesday. McClain has served in the U.S. House since 2021. She represents an area that extends north from Detroit's suburbs and encompasses parts of Oakland and Macomb counties. She defeated Democratic challenger Clint St. Mosley. McClain currently serves on the the Committee on Oversight and Accountability. She first ran for the U.S. House having never held political office before and has remained a staunch support of former President Donald Trump throughout her two terms. The Associated Press declared McClain the winner at 10:54 p.m. EST.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.