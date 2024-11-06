AP Race Call: Democrat Hillary Scholten wins reelection to U.S. House in Michigan's 3rd Congressional District

WASHINGTON — Democratic Rep. Hillary Scholten won reelection to a House seat representing Michigan on Wednesday. Scholten was an attorney for the Michigan Immigrant Rights Center before running for the 3rd Congressional District seat once held by Gerald Ford. When she flipped it in 2022, she became the first Democrat to represent Grand Rapids since the 1970s. Scholten defeated Republican Paul Hudson, an appellate attorney who previously ran for the Michigan Supreme Court. The Associated Press declared Scholten the winner at 3:01 a.m. EST.

