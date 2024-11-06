AP Race Call: Republican Kelly Armstrong wins election for governor in North Dakota

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong won North Dakota's race for governor on Tuesday. The third-term Republican congressman and attorney bested Democratic state Sen. Merrill Piepkorn to succeed two-term Gov. Doug Burgum, who didn't seek a third term. Armstrong continues Republicans' dominance in North Dakota, where the party has held the governor's office since 1992 and a Democrat has not won a statewide race since 2012. Armstrong also is a former state senator and state party chair. The Associated Press declared Armstrong the winner at 9:00 p.m. EST.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.