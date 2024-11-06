AP Race Call: Democrat Scott Peters wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 50th Congressional District

WASHINGTON — Democrat Scott Peters won election to a U.S. House seat representing California on Wednesday. He defeated Republican retired Navy technician Peter J. Bono in the strongly Democratic 50th District in San Diego County. Peters serves on the House Energy and Commerce and Budget committees. He cosponsored a bill, enacted by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden in October, intended to boost domestic microchip manufacturing. Peters, a lawyer, came to the House in 2013. His priorities include addressing cross-border sewage, military affairs and the economy. The Associated Press declared Peters the winner at 12:03 a.m. EST.

