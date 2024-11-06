AP Race Call: Republican Diana Harshbarger wins reelection to U.S. House in Tennessee's 1st Congressional District

WASHINGTON — Republican Rep. Diana Harshbarger won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Tennessee on Tuesday. The victory means Harshbarger will serve a third term in the 1st District in northeastern Tennessee. Harshbarger, a pharmacist from Kingsport, won the predominantly Republican district against Democrat Kevin Jenkins and two independent candidates. During her time in office, Harshbarger has regularly signed off on efforts to impeach President Joe Biden over the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan and over issues at the U.S.-Mexico border.. The Associated Press declared Harshbarger the winner at 8:30 p.m. EST.

